Duval County school bus driver, brother accused of sexual abuse

Frank Connell (left) and David Connell were arrested and accused of sexual battery.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Duval County Public Schools bus driver and his brother have both been arrested and accused of sexual battery in cases where the charges stem from incidents years ago.

Frank Connell Jr., 47, is charged with one count of sexual battery.

According to the arrest report, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigated multiple incidents of sexual abuse involving multiple victims from 2013 to 2015. No charges were filed then and the arrest report notes the statute of limitations has expired on a charge of lewd molestation.

News4JAX asked the school district about Connell’s status as a bus driver and got this response:

“Last night, we were made aware of the arrest of one of our Jacksonville-based drivers. This driver was immediately suspended and removed from all routes pending the outcome of the law enforcement investigation. We will continue to assist the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in its ongoing investigation. The safety of our students, employees, and the communities we serve remains our number one priority.”

There’s no indication any of the victims are students.

David Connell II, 50, is facing four counts of sexual battery in connection with incidents that occurred between 2009 and 2017.

His arrest report also notes the statute of limitations expired on lewd molestation. The arresting officer noted multiple victims in that case and “they are all willing to cooperate with the investigation, and are willing to be witnesses for each other’s investigations.”

Frank Connell is being held on $250,000 bond. David Connell is being held on $1 million bond.