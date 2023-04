JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office is investigating an armed carjacking in East Arlington.

Police say the victim was meeting a friend, around 8p.m. Thursday night, when an armed man stole their vehicle.

Officers tracked down the vehicle and have one person in custody.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to ISOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG

To contact Crime Stoppers, dial 866-845-TIPS.