Third suspect, 16 years old, arrested in shooting deaths of 3 teens in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – 16-year-old Tahj Brewton, who was at large for about a week following his and two other juveniles’ alleged involvement in the slaying of three teenagers found in the Ocklawaha area, has been arrested, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post updated Sunday and reported by ClickOrlando.com, the sheriff’s office described how Brewton — with a $10,000 reward offered at the time for his arrest — was captured on Saturday near Groveland with help from U.S. Marshals and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest was performed on outstanding warrants for carjacking with a firearm, aggravated assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer and tampering with an electronic monitoring device, the sheriff’s office said. Additional charges were forthcoming pending the homicide investigation, the post states.

No other new details were immediately made available.