Florida gas prices on the rise...again, AAA says

Florida gas prices rose 12 cents per gallon last week, according to AAA.

On Monday, the state average was $3.58 per gallon. That’s tied with the highest price of 2023, which was initially set in late January, according to data from AAA.

“Last week’s jump at the pump was expected after OPEC announced oil production cuts that immediately caused oil prices to surge,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman said. “Fortunately, after the initial gains on Monday, the oil market plateaued through the rest of the week. It’s possible that retail gas prices could inch up a little more this week before fully adjusting to the moves in the futures market.”

The cheapest gas in the Jacksonville area is the Citgo in MacClenny for $3.25, according to Gas Buddy. The second cheapest is the 76 gas station on 103rd Street for $3.27. There are cheaper prices than both of those places at Sam’s Club and BJ’s, but you need a membership.

The U.S. price of oil rose 6% on Monday after OPEC announced plans to cut more than a million barrels of oil per day. In March, oil prices plummeted on the banking crisis and concerns about an economic recession that would reduce fuel demand.

OPEC’s plan to cut production removes oil from a global market that was already tight on supplies. Their goal is to keep upward pressure on oil prices.