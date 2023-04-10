New JEA customer service building opens in downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The long-awaited JEA customer service center officially opens Monday on Adams and Pearl Street, and the goal is to create an easy experience for its customers.

The seven-story, $95 million building aims to be a one-stop-shop for customers, where you can pay your bills, meet with representatives to discuss your account and learn ways to save money.

JEA set up self-service kiosks in the building where you can pay your bills. They accept cash, checks, credit and debit cards, and mobile wallets. You will need your account number to get in. The machines don’t give back change, but any extra money will go back to your account.

As of last month, there were two kiosks inside, but JEA hopes it’ll go smoothly once people get used to working the machines.

“It is super quick. It takes about one minute to a minute and a half to complete a payment on an account,” JEA employee Isamar Rodriguez said. “The difference is versus standing in line, waiting, and having someone processing the payment, now you can pretty much walk in and walk straight to the kiosks and process the payment onto your account using cash, credit cards, debit cards, Google pay, Apple pay, checks, and money orders.”

If you need to speak with someone in person about your account, customers will have to download an app called QLess, and reserve a time there. You can make an appointment in person if you can’t do it online.

JEA employees hope the new customer service building helps with any confusion and frustration among customers.

“We’re ready, we’re excited, and we can’t wait to have everyone on board,” Rodriguez said. “We still have all of our payment options as well over the phone and online as well….No more lines, you can come in, and you don’t even have to walk inside to get into the queue, from the comfort of your car, from your home, you can enter the queue and then when we’re ready for you – we’ll call or send you a text message.”

Some News4JAX insiders were concerned about the parking situation with the busy courthouse next door. JEA will give parking vouchers for the Duval County Courthouse garage over on Clay Street.

If you can’t make it downtown to the new building, JEA will continue its pay-by-phone and online options.