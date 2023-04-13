2 arrested in Brantley County homicide investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Brantley County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests Wednesday in connection with a homicide investigation following a man’s death in Nahunta.

According to booking reports, Kayle Winn is accused of making false statements to investigators and Scott Flores is accused of felony murder, aggravated assault and making false statements to investigators.

Family members told News4JAX the victim is Joseph Winn, the husband of Kayle Winn.

No more information about the crimes they are accused of was immediately available.

News4JAX has requested the incident reports and will update this story when more details are available.