67º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

2 arrested in Brantley County homicide investigation

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Tags: Georgia, Brantley County, Nahunta, Crime
Brantley County Sheriff's Office (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Brantley County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests Wednesday in connection with a homicide investigation following a man’s death in Nahunta.

According to booking reports, Kayle Winn is accused of making false statements to investigators and Scott Flores is accused of felony murder, aggravated assault and making false statements to investigators.

Family members told News4JAX the victim is Joseph Winn, the husband of Kayle Winn.

No more information about the crimes they are accused of was immediately available.

News4JAX has requested the incident reports and will update this story when more details are available.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Digital reporter who has lived in Jacksonville for more than 25 years and focuses on important local issues like education and the environment.

email

twitter