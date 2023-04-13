3 women filed domestic violence injunctions against man killed by police on Southside after trying to stab K9

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released the identity of a man who was killed by officers after he allegedly raised a knife and tried to stab a police dog.

Matvey Klimenko, 38, died following a 10-hour standoff on Wednesday after JSO responded to a domestic call at a home on Copper Springs Road on the Southside.

According to court records, three separate women filed domestic violence injunctions against Klimenko in Duval County in recent years. He also served a year and a half in prison and got out in 2010. Klimenko had prior arrests for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The report from Wednesday’s incident said a woman was trapped inside a bedroom and Klimenko was “terrorizing her” with a knife. The woman eventually escaped through the bathroom window while Klimenko remained inside. The woman was able to text a friend who called the police.

“She could not get out of the bedroom, he was known to be armed with a knife and has threatened her many times before,” Alan Parker, JSO Chief of Investigations said. “Officers were able to convince her and get her to go out through the master bathroom window.”

That’s when the standoff began. SWAT arrived around 5 a.m. in the Bentwater neighborhood and used a bullhorn to try to get Klimenko to come out.

“I can hear police officers say ‘please surrender’ they called his name,” neighbor Franco Guerrero said. “I heard, ‘we don’t want to hurt you, surrender, take some fresh air.’”

According to police, the SWAT team launched gas into the home which sent Klimenko running out.

When Sky4 flew over the scene, video captured Klimenko running out of the back door, closing the gate of a fence. That forced JSO’s Urban Assault Vehicle to go through the fence. Klimenko was then seen trapped between two homes when officers arrived to confront him with guns drawn. The K9 was then released and as the dog reached Klimenko, he raised a knife to try and stab the police dog, police said. That’s when police said he was shot.

Sheriff T.K. Waters said the woman had tried to get away from Klimenko, but he found her new address through social media.

“You want to try to do everything you can to end it safely and peacefully as possible without the loss of life,” Waters said. “But, unfortunately, because of the circumstances, it ended the way it ended.”

Watch JSO’s update on the standoff below: