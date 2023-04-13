Video shows school bus on fire near NAS Jax; no one hurt, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville school bus caught fire Thursday near Naval Air Station Jacksonville and sent massive flames and a black cloud of smoke into the air.

According to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, there were no children on board when the fire started and the driver was able to escape without injury.

JFRD said the fire was caused by the driver driving on a flat tire, which produced enough heat to ignite something.

Videos sent to News4JAX show the bus on fire and traffic stopped going both ways on Roosevelt Boulevard near Avent Drive.

No other details were immediately available.

The bus was eventually extinguished extensive damage could be seen on the front of the bus.

