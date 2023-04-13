67º

Video shows school bus on fire near NAS Jax; no one hurt, JFRD says

Erik Avanier, Reporter

School bus catches fire on Jacksonville's Westside. (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville school bus caught fire Thursday near Naval Air Station Jacksonville and sent massive flames and a black cloud of smoke into the air.

According to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, there were no children on board when the fire started and the driver was able to escape without injury.

JFRD said the fire was caused by the driver driving on a flat tire, which produced enough heat to ignite something.

Videos sent to News4JAX show the bus on fire and traffic stopped going both ways on Roosevelt Boulevard near Avent Drive.

No other details were immediately available.

The bus was eventually extinguished extensive damage could be seen on the front of the bus.

Bus damaged in fire near NAS Jax. (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

