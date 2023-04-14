UF Health Jacksonville cuts ribbon on new urgent care facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – UF Health Jacksonville cut the ribbon on its new urgent care facility in the Westside on Thursday.

The new facility, located at 888 Lane Ave. South, includes full-service ER and urgent care services that are open 24/7. Like its two other locations in Jacksonville, it also features an on-site radiology suite with X-ray and multi-slice CT scanners.

“Our first two centers have been extremely well-received by the community because of the unique services they provide,” said Russ Armistead, CEO of UF Health Jacksonville. “This third center will bring the same qualities to patients in another part of Jacksonville.”

Jacksonville is the third location in the state that will host this hybrid model.

The facilities will also accept most insurance plans, along with Medicare and Medicaid.