JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was shot in Harborview.

The shooting happened on Price Lane around 9 P.M. Friday evening.

Police tell News4Jax the victim was hanging out in the park when he was hit by gunfire.

He was shot twice in the chest and is hospitalized.

If you know anything about this shooting - contact J-S-O.