Man shot in leg following dispute in Highlands neighborhood: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot in the leg Friday afternoon after a dispute on De Paul Drive, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers were called to the Highlands neighborhood around 5 p.m. During their investigation, detectives learned that the teenager was involved in a dispute with another person, who is believed to be in his late teens to early 20s, near Wesmar Road. At some point, the dispute escalated and the teen was shot once.

JSO said it is unclear what led to the dispute and detectives are working to determine the relationship between the two men.

This is an isolated incident and JSO said there is no threat to the community.

The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspected shooter was last seen wearing a red shirt with black pants.

If you have any information about this incident, call 904-530-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.