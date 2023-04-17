Cold Case Spotlight: JSO seeks information to solve 2014 murder of 25-year-old woman

The body of Jessica Beth Wolford, 25, was found on Sept. 14, 2014.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This month the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is shining a light on the death investigation of Jessica Beth Wolford, as a part of their Cold Case Spotlight campaign.

On the morning of September 14, 2014, 25-year-old Wolford’s body was found.

News4JAX reported Wolford’s body was found near what was then called the Shiloh Tabernacle of Praise.

JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Unit was called out to investigate after a church member reported seeing a body.

In a recent news release, JSO said witnesses back then told investigators they remembered hearing gunshots around 5:00 a.m. that Sunday.

They also saw a man running from the area. The man was described to them as Black, appearing to be in his 40′s, wearing a dirty white t-shirt and blue jeans. Detectives have never been able to identify the person running from the scene.

The Medical Examiner’s Officer ruled Wolford’s death as a homicide, due to a gunshot wound.

At the time Wolford’s body was found, News4JAX spoke with the pastor of Shiloh Tabernacle of Praise. He called the situation tragic and hoped leads would find Wolford’s killer.

It’s been almost nine years since this killing and JSO is still searching for clues as to who shot and killed the 25-year-old.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.