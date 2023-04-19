State alleges DCPS failed to report Douglas Anderson sexual harassment incident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In a Wednesday letter to Duval County Public Schools (DCPS), the vice chancellor of the Florida Department of Education’s Office of Safe Schools (OSS) alleged that DCPS failed to report instances of sexual harassment cited in the termination notice for former Douglas Anderson School of the Arts music teacher Jeffrey Clayton.

Clayton was recently charged with and pleaded not guilty to, two counts of offenses against students by authority figures, indecent lewd or lascivious touching of certain minors and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

In the letter from OSS, vice chancellor Scott Strauss said that while district leaders cited “substantial earlier incidents” in their termination of Clayton, those earlier incidents didn’t appear to be filed in the state’s School Environmental Safety Incident Reporting (SESIR) system.

“OSS has reviewed the SESIR incidents reported by DCPS in the 2021-22 school year and has been unable to locate this incident. As you know, districts are required to report all SESIR incidents to the Department of Education,” the memo said. “Within five days of receipt of this letter, please confirm whether the District did or did not submit a SESIR incident report related to the substantiated allegation from November 2021. If the District did not submit a SESIR report for this incident, please explain why and what actions the District is taking to ensure that all SESIR incidents are reported appropriately.”

DCPS leaders were given five days to confirm whether the incident was reported properly and, if not, the reason for the omission.

It’s not the first time DCPS has been accused of failing to file legally mandated reporting of school-based crimes. A grand jury empaneled in 2019 found that Duval County Public Schools was significantly under-reporting crimes over a four-year period.

In response, the district promised a full-scale refurbishment of how it tracks and maintains crimes on its campuses and that the district would commit to being in full compliance moving forward.

An outside audit of the district’s reporting practices was completed in February and found that those changes had been made and that the district was fully performing its legally required reporting.

News4JAX did not immediately receive a response to a request for comment by Superintendent Diana Greene or Duval County School Police Chief Greg Burton.

Read the full memo from the Florida Dept of Education’s vice chancellor of the Office of Safe Schools below: