WATCH LIVE: Nassau County brush fire extends over 150 acres, continually growing

Nassau County fire crews and law enforcement are working to put out a brush fire in a rural area west of Bryceville that has quickly grown to about 200 acres.

In a tweet Thursday, Nassau County Emergency Management said the fire, which is in a rural area near St. Marys River, started north of 119 and is moving west toward CR-121.

The fire extends about 200 acres and is only 20% contained, according to the Florida Forest Service active fire map.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is also responding to the fire. Robert Chase with the Florida Forest Service said tractors are actively cutting fire breaks.

Fourteen tractor-plow units, six of which are working to protect homes, and four engines are working to contain the fire, according to Chase.

Officials also suggested the residents prepare to evacuate in case an evacuation is called. Some residents were seen on SKY4 packing up their vehicles.

If you would like to drop off donations for the fire crews, you can take them to Fire Station 60 on 8291 US-301.