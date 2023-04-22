First Coast Honor Flight sends local veterans to Washington D.C. for special honor

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – Dozens of local veterans are heading to the nation’s capital for a special trip.

First Coast Honor Flight is sending the group to visit all of the war memorials as a way to thank them for their service.

Heroes were praised early Saturday morning while on their way to a trip of a lifetime.

34 veterans were honorably escorted through Jacksonville International Airport to their plane.

This marks the third First Coast Honor Flight to Washington D.C. for them to visit some solemn sites.

On the trip are veterans who served during or fought in the Vietnam War, five who were in combat during the Korean War, and three who fought during World War II.

Bill Crawford and Pat Martellucci served in the Navy during the last two years of World War II.

“As we visit the sites, we ought to think about this great country that we have,” Crawford said. “We went to war at a time to save this country. We would do it again if we had to. We’re going to take care of this country and ourselves. Last night, I was lying in bed, and I would like to think that I represent a lot of my buddies that were killed over there. My brother got wounded. A lot of things happened. I was able to come back safely. I am going over there to represent those guys.”

“Now I get to see all of the memorials for all of the wars,” Martellucci said. “I am very honored, and I am very appreciative that we are being honored this way.”

It was a busy and long day for the 34 veterans.

Veteran ceremony

The plan is for them to stop by every war memorial in the nation’s capital and the Arlington National Cemetery.

Art Giliberti served for three years in the Army in Germany when the Korean War started.

“I want to look at the memorials,” Giliberti said. “I had three brothers in the army. They were all in World War II.”

Don Simmons is the president of the First Coast Honor Flight.

Simmons says he wants this day to honor those who were willing to sacrifice their lives, and for those to get the respect they may not have received when they first returned home from war.

“[I work a lot with] the Vietnam era folks.,” Simmons said. “This is the first time that a lot of them [will be] thanked for their service and fully recognized. For our 18 now, Vietnam War vets [on this trip], when they see the wall, they are all going to know people that are on that wall. It is a highly emotional day. When I came back from deployment, I was welcomed with open arms. The Vietnam-era folks did not get that. To be able to thank them finally all these years later, but your service is something very special to me add to our title organization.”

We support our troops banner

The day started early Saturday morning on the city’s west side with a ceremony and meet and greet for the veterans at Evangel Temple Assembly of God.

That was followed by a motorcycle escort to the airport.

All 34 veterans and their guardians who accompanied them on the flight were escorted through the airport in a parade.

A bagpiper led the way.

Dozens of people inside the airport stopped and saluted the veterans.

Many people held signs and applauded as they passed, others were overwhelmed with emotion and cried.

People salute local veterans ahead of departure

All the veterans will reconnect on May 12 for a reunion.

They will recap their trip and share memories they made on this once-in-a-lifetime experience.