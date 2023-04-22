JSO: Man shot on Jacksonville Northside, expected to recover

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot multiple times on the city’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to JSO, the man was shot on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. on Harts Road.

Police say the victim was shot in the face, arm, and leg.

His injuries are non-life threatening.

JSO says there was a fight that started before the suspect arrived, the victim was not involved.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.