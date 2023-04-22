81º

JSO announces 2 missing children found safe

Aleesia Hatcher, Multimedia Journalist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the two missing children on the Southside were found safe Friday afternoon.

JSO said the children were reported missing around noon. They both were located and are safe.

