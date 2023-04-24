2 men in serious condition after collision on SR-207 in St. Johns County: FHP

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Two men are in serious condition after a crash Monday morning in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A little before 9:30 p.m., a 56-year-old man, of Elkton, crossed over the southbound lanes of State Road 207 in a GNC pickup truck from Don Manuel Road to the paved divided median that sits in between the southbound and northbound lanes, the FHP report said.

According to the troopers, the pickup truck continued through the median into the path of a 52-year-old man, of Florahome, driving a truck tractor that was headed north on SR-207. The pick-up truck hit the truck tractor on the right side and caused it to overturn.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.