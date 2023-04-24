It's time to introduce a new member to the News4JAX team! The Morning Show would like to welcome Meteorologist Katie Garner!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX is overjoyed to announce the newest member of The Weather Authority — Katie Garner.

Garner comes to Channel 4 all smiles. She started her career almost a decade ago when she made her debut on “HOM3LAND” as Claire Danes’ Stand-In for Season 1. She said that’s what got her used to being on camera.

From there, she was On-Air at WBTV News in Charlotte, North Carolina, Good Day Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, FOX8 WGHP in the Triad of North Carolina, FOX Weather in New York and Orlando, and has found a new On-Air home in the River City.

Meet Katie Garner, the newest meteorologist at News4JAX (News4JAX)

Katie attended college in Raleigh but got her Certificate in Weather Forecasting from Penn State University.

Her true passion is covering severe weather. She wants to help keep you safe. Tornadoes and hurricanes are what she thrives in covering most. She loves hearing from viewers, so if you ever have questions, she will answer them!

Katie moved to the Riverside area with her fiancee, Ashley, their Mini-Bernedoodle, Kevin, and their min pin Anderson.

Check Katie out on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.