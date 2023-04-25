Charging challenge: Is your electric vehicle worth it?

FILE - A Electrify America Charging Station for electric vehicles is seen at Westfield Old Orchard shopping center in Skokie, Ill., Jan. 29, 2023. The Biden administration will propose new automobile pollution limits this week that would require at least 54% of new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2030, ramping up quickly to as high as 67% by 2032. That's according to three people briefed on the plan. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Electric vehicles continue their charge into garages across America.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, electric car sales in the United States increased from 0.2 percent of total car sales in 2011 to 4.6 percent in 2021.

Of course, you can charge your electric vehicle (EV) through a simple setup at your home. But what if you live in a condo, or apartment or hit the road on a cross-country trip that made cars so popular in the first place? Will you be able to keep your EV juiced? It’s not like there’s a charging station on every other corner like gas stations.

In an article published just this week, Automotive News took a look at the infrastructure it will take to meet the Biden administration’s goal for zero-emission vehicles to make up half of the new-vehicle sales by 2030 — including the construction of 500,000 charging stations — about a tenfold increase from today. In the Fall of last year, all 50 states received final approval to begin construction on a first nationwide network of EV charging stations that places one roughly every 50 miles along interstate highways.

So, we want to know, how many EV drivers think their purchase was worth it. Have you ever gotten stuck on a trip because you couldn’t find a place to top off your battery? What if an emergency, like hurricane evacuation orders occurred, and you had to hit the road before you were fully charged? Let us know in the form below: