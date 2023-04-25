Landscapers find human remains in woodline along I-95 near Broward Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A landscaping crew working along I-95 near Broward Road on the Northside found human remains in the woodline Tuesday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said police were called at 8:15 a.m. after the landscapers found the remains, which have been identified as belonging to a male.

The remains were in an “advanced state of decomposition,” investigators said, and an autopsy will need to be performed to identify the person and his cause of death. But police do not suspect foul play at this time.

The medical examiner has taken the remains, which appear to have been there for at least two-three weeks if not longer, police said.

Anyone with information about the death or any current missing persons cases is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.