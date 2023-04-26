Disney sues Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis citing efforts to retaliate and hurt business

FLORIDA – Walt Disney Parks and Resorts filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against Gov. Ron DeSantis and others on his Central Florida Tourism Oversight District for “declaratory and injunctive relief.”

The lawsuit calls DeSantis’ efforts a “targeted campaign of government retaliation to punish Disney for protected speech.” It goes on to say, “it threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region and violates its constitutional rights.”

READ LAWSUIT: Disney vs. DeSantis

The Governor had recently declared that he would “look at things like taxing hotels, tolls on roads, developing property owned by the district with more amusement parks, and even putting a state prison next to Walt Disney World.”

This all stems from the Parental Rights in Education Act, and Disney’s CEO calling governor DeSantis to express concern. The lawsuit states that’s when ‘The Campaign against Disney’ began.