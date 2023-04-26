Duval Schools reassigns professional standards supervisor amid misconduct reporting probe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools announced Wednesday the reassignment of Reginald Johnson, who had served as the district’s supervisor of professional standards.

“The supervisor of our professional standards office, Reginald Johnson, has been reassigned pending a professional standards investigation,” a district memo said. “As with all such investigations, the presumption of innocence applies.”

The move comes one day after the state’s commissioner of education sent a letter to DCPS Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene, which threatened to slash her salary. The office claimed Greene failed to, in a timely manner, report 50 cases to the state’s Office of Professional Practices Services going back several years.

“It is completely unacceptable that DCPS did not timely report these cases as required by Florida Statute,” Florida Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz wrote, adding that the conduct is “putting the health, safety, and welfare of students in jeopardy.”

Greene responded Wednesday saying she was surprised and angered to find the district had 50 case files that had only been sent to the state recently.

Board members called for a meeting to take place Friday at 2 p.m. with the listed subject being, “board member concerns resulting from recent events at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts and mandatory reporting requirements.”

Those “recent events” at DA began with the arrest of longtime music teacher Jeffrey Clayton, who is charged with multiple counts of lewd conduct with a student and other charges. That sparked an ongoing investigation, which has led to the removal of three more teachers from classrooms at DA.

Prosecutors are working to interview more than 140 former and current students as part of the investigation.

According to the district’s website, the office of professional standards is charged with maintaining district discipline records, providing guidance to administrators in employee misconduct matters, investigating all employee misconduct matters that come before the School Board, serving as the point of contact for the Florida Department of Education’s Office of Professional Practices and maintaining lines of communication with the Florida Department of Education, Florida Department of Children and Family Services, various law enforcement agencies, Duval Teachers United, Office of General Counsel, State Attorney’s Office, and other agencies as necessary.