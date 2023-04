Strong storms are becoming likely later this afternoon in areas South of Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Click the play button above to watch the live radar.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Alachua, Putnam, and Flagler counties until 9 pm. This includes Gainesville and Palm Coast.

Scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon with some isolated strong to severe storms possible.

Click here to read more.