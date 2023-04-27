How do you feel about bringing back pensions for new police officers and firefighters in Jacksonville?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Six years ago Jacksonville passed pension reform, raising the sales tax by one cent to pay off pension debt which now over $2 billion. The city started using 401A which is similar to 401k for new hires. But new hires are going elsewhere according to unions where pension are used.

Both Donna Deegan and Daniel Davis say they want to look at maybe joining the Florida Retirement System. The city would pay into that instead of the 401s. News4JAX spoke with union leaders who says this is good because, for example, firefighters now have 20 vacancies and a small hiring pool.

