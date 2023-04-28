Gone fishin’: Grouper, hogfish, blueline tilefish & red porgy season reopens on May 1 in Atlantic

FILE - In this undated photo provided by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is a goliath grouper. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission voted Thursday, March 3, 2022 to allow the catching of 200 younger goliaths of between 2- and 3-feet in length annually.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Get ready to fish!

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), these species will reopen to recreational harvest on May 1 in Florida and federal waters of the Atlantic: red porgy; hogfish; blueline tilefish; gag, black, red, yellowmouth and yellowfin grouper; scamp; red hind; rock hind; coney; and graysby.

Red porgy will remain open through June 30, 2023, on the east coast of Florida, the FWC said. Blueline tilefish will remain open through Aug. 1, 2023, on the east coast of Florida and all state waters off Monroe County.

Hogfish will remain open through Oct. 31, 2023, on the east coast of Florida as well as all state and federal waters south of Cape Sable, including the Florida Keys. Grouper species listed above will remain open through Dec. 31, 2023, on the east coast of Florida and all state waters off Monroe County.

Reminder: The FWC recently approved regulation changes to red porgy. One of the regulations is a bag limit of one fish per person/day.

