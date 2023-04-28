Palatka teen arrested after 20-day search in murder investigation

PALATKA, Fla. – A teen was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Jermarien Edwards after a 20-day search, the Palatka Police Department announced Friday.

Edwards was found dead from a gunshot wound to the torso in a home on North 16th Street on April 7, police said.

Following an investigation, police identified 17-year-old Edarian Price as a possible shooter in the case.

Prince was taken into custody in New Jersey and will be brought back to Putnam County. He was charged with first-degree premeditated murder.