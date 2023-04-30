Man shot by JSO at an Arlington Apartment Complex after raising gun

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a 23-year-old man is in surgery after being shot by an officer at the Square at 59 Caroline Apartment complex. The apartments were formerly known as Caroline Square Apartments.

Police say Darius Robinson, 23, was inside a unit armed with a handgun and called his mother to say that people had come into the apartment and were armed and threatening to shoot him. The mother called the police who responded and set up at the front and back of the apartment. JSO says, Robinson broke out a window and fired a shot.

Police say Robinson raised the gun toward the officer. The officer fired three times. JSO immediately rendered aid and called rescue where Robinson was transported.

It was the officer’s first officer-involved shooting. This was the 6th officer-involved shooting involving JSO this year.

Police say due to the nature of the original call about other armed people they have breached the apartment. This is a developing story. Once more information becomes available this story will be updated.