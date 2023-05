JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Sunday evening in Jacksonville’s Northside, that’s according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at a home on North Laura Street.

Police say the man was found dead in the garage of the home. They also say they found shell casings around the property.

No arrests has been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-530-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.