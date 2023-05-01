St. Johns River Ferry returns to service May 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The St. Johns River Ferry will be back in business this week.

According to the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA), the ferry that has been out of service since January 25 is resuming service on May 3 following scheduled maintenance as required by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The St. Johns River Ferry is a car and passenger ferry that connects the north and south ends of Florida State Road A1A, linking Mayport Village and Fort George Island. The trip takes roughly five minutes and departs every half hour.

JTA is hosting an event Wednesday morning to relaunch the ferry with CEO Nathaniel P. Ford Sr., JTA Immediate Past Chair Ari Jolly and Friends of the Ferry Representative & Former City Councilman Bill Gulliford.