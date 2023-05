ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old motorcyclist is dead after crashing into an SUV on US-1 in St. Johns County on Monday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman driving the Toyota SUV attempted turn left to travel southbound on US-1, but as she was turning, the front of the motorcycle collided with the left side of the SUV, FHP said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he died.