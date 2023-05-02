Infant drowns in St. Johns County bathtub: DCF

An infant died last month after drowning in a St. Johns County bathtub, according to the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF).

According to a DCF report, on April 28, an 11-month-old infant was pronounced dead after she was found unresponsive in the bathtub where she and her 3-year-old sibling were bathed by their mother.

According to the report, the children had already been removed from the bathtub, but the infant managed to make her way back into the water while the mother was tending to the 3-year-old.

Because there had been a previous verified DCF investigation at the home within 12 months of the death, a DCF Critical Incident Rapid Response Team will be conducting a review.

News4JAX asked the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office about its investigation but a spokesperson said the report is not yet releasable because the investigation is still active.