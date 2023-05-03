Deegan faces a panel of local journalists in televised event, Davis attends separate, untelevised event, with parents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Mayoral Candidate Forum is happening Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the WJXT, Channel 4 studios. Kent Justice along with journalists from First Coast News, WJCT and the Florida Times Union will ask questions to one of the two candidates running for mayor, Democrat Donna Deegan. Both candidates, Deegan and Republican Daniel Davis were invited months ago. Deegan accepted, Davis declined.

Deegan will be questioned on a number of topics, but her opponent won’t. He is holding his own event with local parents. With early voting at about 8%, there are still many minds that need to be made up with this election. Voters are still hoping to learn more from the candidates before they head to the polls.

“The more I can learn about both candidates with their opinions on some of the hot issues, the better informed I will be as a voter,” voter Stephen Mostella said. “But right now, I just have to take what I have, what I’ve been reading, what I’ve been hearing and pretty much make my decision based off that.”

News4JAX spoke with Democrat Donna Deegan while she was campaigning in Northwest Jacksonville Wednesday afternoon.

“Well, listen, I hope to share my vision with as many people as I can,” Deegan said. “When you’re interviewing for a job and the job that’s as important as being the next mayor of the City of Jacksonville, you got to show up for interviews, and I have shown up for every debate I’ve been asked to do.”

Rick Mullaney of JU’s Public Policy Institute is behind this forum and says this situation is very unique.

“Well, first of all, it’s a historic collaboration of the media,” Mullaney said. “Channel 4, First Coast News, WJCT and the Florida Times Union are all participating in this mayoral forum. Second, this is what’s really important. We all believe that this is an important conversation for the people of Jacksonville and that the election is a couple weeks away. And by the way, the stakes are very, very high for the future. We certainly wish Daniel Davis was participating, and are very pleased to have Donna Deegan’s participation. And she’ll be addressing a broad ranges of issues.”

Davis is hosting his own event tonight, which he calls a conversation with Jacksonville parents. News4JAX caught up with him Wednesday as he was campaigning on the Southside and asked him why he was not attending the forum.

“We had a lot of forums and there’s almost a forum every night,” Davis said. “And I think it’s more important to get out there and talk to the real voters about what’s happening in their lives day to day. And so, it’s something we’ve planned on the calendar and we’re looking forward to talking to the parents tonight.”

News4JAX reporter Jim Piggott reminded Davis that he was invited a long time ago and that there was a huge audience for this event with three different stations as well as the Times Union involved.

When Piggott asked, “People are just wondering, why not get your voice out there?”

Davis replied, “We have, we’ve been on several debates, several forums. We were in a forum yesterday, at Fleet Landing.”

The election is in 13 days, May 16. Early voting ends May 14.