St. Johns County deputies, JSO descend on home off CR-210 for search warrant

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

JSO, SJCSO seen executing a search warrant in a St. Johns County subdivision. (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Multiple members of law enforcement descended on a St. Johns County home Wednesday to execute a search warrant.

News4JAX received multiple calls and emails after members of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were seen in the Stonehurst Plantation subdivision off CR-210.

Aerials from Sky-4 showed SJCSO SWAT officers and detectives as well as a JSO crime scene van in a cul-de-sac. Residents could be seen sitting on a bench in front of a house.

News4JAX was told the search warrant was done as part of a joint investigation, but it’s unclear what the investigation was about.

