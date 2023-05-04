Georgia man facing child molestation charges following a hotel incident caught on camera

KINGSLAND, GA – A Sunday night incident inside a hotel could result in a man spending between five and 20 years in prison if convicted.

Philip Barry Crim, 53, of Hampton, Georgia was charged with two counts of child molestation.

According to the 14-page arrest report, Kingsland police were called to the Country Inn and Suites in reference to an alleged case of indecent exposure. The person who called 911 wanted to report a man who exposed himself and allegedly performed a sex act in front of two children under the age of 16. The responding officer reviewed a video recording of the incident and noted in the report that the incident happened in the pool area of the hotel.

The video reportedly showed the suspect, later identified as Crim, twice exposing himself and performing a sex act in the hot tub while two children were in the same hot tub.

The children told their grandmother what Crim allegedly did.

After reviewing the video, officers walked to room 301 to take Crim into custody but he was not there. After an hour of waiting for Crim to return to his room, police told hotel staff to call 911 the moment they see him.

The following night, hotel staff called 911 to report Crim had returned to his room. Police showed up and arrested Crim without incident.

Although Crim was never accused of touching the two children in the hot tub, he was still charged with two counts of child molestation.

According to Georgia State Criminal Code 16-6-4 (A.1), a person commits the felony offense of child molestation when such a person does any immoral or indecent act to or in the presence of or with any child under the age of 16 years with the intent to arouse or satisfy the sexual desires of either the child or the person. A conviction on this felony offense carries a jail sentence of between five and 20 years in prison.

This is not the first time Crim has been accused of exposing himself.

Court records show that back in back in May of 2004, Crim was convicted of public indecency and indecent exposure in Rockdale County, Georgia, which is just south of the Atlanta metropolitan area.

Crim remains in the Camden County jail without bond.