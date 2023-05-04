Veteran suicides down almost 50% in Northeast Florida, women veteran suicide rate is up

Veteran suicides are down almost 50% in Northeast Florida since before the pandemic, according to The Fire Watch. The local group is working to end veteran suicide.

The number of veteran suicides fell in Florida between 2019 and 2021 by 4%, which was evident in five counties here in Northeast Florida, which include Duval, St. Johns, Clay, Nassau and Baker counties.

In those counties, there were 78 suicides in 2019. Altogether, there were 42 in 2021, which is a 46% decline.

For example, in Duval County, the number of suicides in that same timeframe dropped from 45 to 24, which is almost half.

In St. Johns County, there were 11 suicides in 2019. That number was 4 in 2021.

Fire Watch executive director Nick Howland, who is also a Navy veteran, said the report was encouraging.

“We’re encouraged by the trends we’re seeing in Northeast Florida, where we launched the organization in late 2019. But we recognize there is still a lot of work left to do to eliminate veteran suicide,” Howland said.

Though the number of veterans as a whole dying by suicide has decreased, more female veterans are dying by suicide in Florida. Their suicide rate in the whole state of Florida reached its highest point over the past 10 years.

The suicide rate for female veterans between 2020 and 2021 jumped to 72.5%. Women represent just 10% of the overall veteran population in Florida.

The Fire Watch established ways to help prevent suicides among veterans.

One way is a free training course it offers to help people recognize suicidal behavior and intervene to possibly stop it.