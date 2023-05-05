🔒 Insiders Only: Vibe with music legends The Beach Boys

A News4JAX Insider can win a 4-pack of tickets to Wild Adventures theme park and the Wild Adventures LIVE! concert featuring The Beach Boys on Saturday, May 20.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Don’t miss The Beach Boys LIVE on Saturday, May 20 at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia.

Sing along to your favorite hits including “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “Kokomo” as The Beach Boys take the stage for a Wild Adventures LIVE! concert.

A News4JAX Insider can win a 4-pack of tickets to see Lee perform while also enjoying all the other family-friendly features like a full day of rides, slides and more at Wild Adventures and Splash Island, then head over to the Wild Adventures LIVE! Amphitheater.

The winner will be announced in the 8 o’clock hour of The Morning Show on Friday, May 12.

Here’s the rest of the Wild Adventures LIVE! lineup for 2023:

June 10 - REO Speedwagon

June 17 - Larry the Cable Guy

July 1 - Newsboys

July 15 - Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting and Del Amitri

July 22 - FOR KING + COUNTRY

August 5 - Skillet

