City’s emergency operations chief resigns, citing ‘ongoing false narratives’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Less than a month before the start of hurricane season, the head of Jacksonville’s emergency operations division has resigned from his post amid what he calls “unfounded allegations.”

Todd A. Smith sent an email to Brian Hughes in the Mayor’s Office, explaining that he felt it was in the best interests of the department and the city for him to step down as the Director and Division Chief of Emergency Preparedness “to avoid further distractions in the weeks leading up to Hurricane Season and to prevent damage imposed by ongoing false narratives.”

Those narratives Smith was referring to involve allegations of sexual harassment made against Smith by a woman at an out-of-state conference. Smith has denied the allegations.

In his resignation letter, Smith reflected on his service to the city.

“It is well known that throughout my decades of service, I have always loved my City, specifically the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department,” Smith said. “Fortunately, by bringing together an excellent team, we created and supported so many incredible opportunities for the people of our community.”

Mayor Lenny Curry announced Friday that Andre Ayoub has been appointed as the interim chief of the city’s Emergency Preparedness Division.

Ayoub is a former police chief with 27 years of experience. He previously served as the Chief of the Special Events Division where he was the primary emergency preparedness point of contact for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

“Public safety is a top priority and being prepared for an emergency plays a big part in keeping our city safe,” Curry said in a news release announcing the replacement. “Andre is an excellent leader and tireless public servant. I have complete confidence in his management and expertise during an emergency and am looking forward to working together to keep Jacksonville Jax Ready.”

Curry did not address Smith’s resignation in the news release or the allegations that prompted it.

Ayoub will be responsible for overseeing the preparation, prevention, response, recovery, and mitigation in an all-hazards environment. The Emergency Preparedness Division responds to all types of emergencies and disasters including, but not limited to: apartment fires, hurricanes, tornadoes, gas leaks, hazardous material spills, building collapses, and flooding.

Ayoub will also oversee the Emergency Operations Center in Downtown Jacksonville. Serving as the coordination point of protective and response agencies, the Emergency Operations Center is the central location for disaster and emergency information and the central voice of government as it relates to protective actions for the public and any actions being taken to protect life, property, and to mitigate damage.