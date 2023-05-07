‘It’s a calling for me’: MAD DADS marks 20 years of fighting against crime in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A horrific case in 2002 was the inspiration for Donald Foy to launch a MAD DADS Jacksonville chapter.

Now 20 years later, the anti-crime group continues to work with victims’ families and spread messages to get people in the community to speak up and stop crime.

“The national president came to Jacksonville and asked me to be the president. We were having a lot of violence and murder here, and he asked me to become president. Actually, I said no, because I was already busy in the community and busy in my church,” Foy said.

But Foy’s apprehension to take the position changed when Johnnie Gatlin, and her two nephews, 12-year-old Chris Kirkland and 13-year-old Deon Kirkland were gunned down in a case of mistaken identity.

“That, kind of, is what kicked MAD DADS off. I said, ‘Who’s doing something about it?’ They said, ‘Nobody.’ So, the Holy Spirit spoke to me and said, ‘Why don’t you do something about it?’ and I did,” Foy said.

Since then, MAD DADS has continued to grow. Events and neighborhood walks are strictly voluntary. The group’s message has never changed -- break the street code of silence and call Crime Stoppers.

Another case that touched Foy personally was that of 8-year-old Dreshawna Davis, who was killed shielding her cousins from gunfire.

Foy said what motivates him to continue advocating for families for two decades of service is a simple answer: “It’s a calling for me. God called me to do this.”

Foy has been honored with several awards for his work in the community. He said for as long as he has breath in his body, he will continue serving and leading the chapter.

“If I leave here today, MAD DADS is still here. And a leader is still here. I prepare that leader,” Foy said.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters shared this message about the organization marking 20 years.

“M.A.D. D.A.D.S. has made a remarkable impact in Jacksonville over the years. And I have had the opportunity on many occasions to work with Mr. Foy as he and his group work for victims and their loved ones. I, along with the members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, appreciate and thank them for what they have done, and continue to do for our community.”

MAD DADS also partners with Florida Youth Maritime Training to help young people train to become maritime seamen. This allows them to have a career where they can grow and avoid the very things that oftentimes lead to crime and violence.

Foy also shared his message to the community:

“You’re valuable. You are, you’re an asset. But let’s remove these individuals that are not an asset. And if you know something, why would you walk around with that burdening you down,” Foy said.

If you have any information about an unsolved case, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.