74º

LIVE

Local News

1 critically wounded in Westside shooting

Brie Isom, Reporter

Tags: Jacksonville
File photo.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least one person has been critically wounded in a shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside, News4JAX has learned.

Jacksonville police said they responded to a reported shooting on 103rd Street.

And Jacksonville Fire and Rescue personnel transported one person to the hospital from the area of 103rd Street west of Old Middleburg Road South. That person was in life-threatening condition.

News4JAX has a crew headed to the scene and we will update this article as we learn more about this developing story.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brie Isom joined the News4JAX team in January 2021 after spending three years covering news in South Bend, Indiana.

email

facebook

twitter