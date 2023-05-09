Festival of the Chariots and Rath Yatra Parade: Get a taste of India without leaving Duval County

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Get a taste of India without leaving the area on Saturday, May 20, 2023!

The Annual Festival of the Chariots & Ratha Yatra Parade, an Indian multi-cultural extravaganza, will take place on the beach and at the Seawalk Pavillion, 75 1st Street North in Jacksonville Beach from noon to 5:30 p.m.

There will be family-friendly activities, live music, classical Indian dance, books and more. The big draw is a sumptuous feast of delicious vegetarian food served free of charge to all! Mayor Christine Hoffman will be a special guest.

“The procession route is a mile or so long and can be easily walked by all age groups,” a release said. “The parade will move in a leisurely fashion, stopping here and there along the route, giving way to song and dance.”

Since the 60s, this festival has been held yearly in over 100 major cities in the United States, Canada, and all over the world.

Festival of the Chariots and Rath Yatra Parade: Get a taste of India without leaving Duval County (News4JAX)