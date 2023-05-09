Largest cargo ship to dock at JaxPort, One Stork expected to bring economic growth to community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The largest cargo ship to ever come into JaxPort, One Stork is expected to dock Tuesday morning.

It’s an exciting day for Jacksonville’s economy, as cargo activity through Jacksonville’s seaports supports 138,500 jobs and $31 billion in annual economic impact for the region and state.

The magenta-colored vessel is the length of four football fields and can carry 14,000 containers.

SKY4 gives us our first look at the #OneStork passing Mayport Navy Base. It’s the largest ship to come into JaxPort. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/t2Pal0uhT3 — Marilyn Parker (@MarilynParkerTV) May 9, 2023

Recently the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deepened the shipping channel to 47 feet.

Ships the size of One Stork need that depth of water to come into a port like Jacksonville when they’re loaded with cargo.

“The Economist showed that there’d be about 15,000 jobs in Northeast Florida that would be either retained or grown as a result of the deepening project because it was going to allow these larger ships that come in, carry more cargo, generate more business. And that’s what we’re seeing now,” said Robert Peek, Chief Commercial Officer of JaxPort.

Peek said with this project complete, they’ve started looking ahead.

“The next really big project for us is to raise the or have the overhead power lines near Blount Island raised. That’s going to allow even larger ships to come into the port of Jax. Well, that’ll take a couple of years,” Peek said. “So that’s another big construction project. That’s just being started now. But in the meantime, we’re going to start seeing ships that carry at least as many containers, might even see ships that carry a little bit larger than that.”

One Stork, which currently sails under the flag of Japan, carries goods between the east coast and Asia.

The ship and its sister ships will be in Jacksonville every week.

One Stork entered the mouth of the St. Johns River around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The public can see the ship transiting toward the port’s Blount Island Marine Terminal from a number of public areas along the St. Johns River (see map).

Those who see the One Stork and can safely take a photo are encouraged to share it on social media using the hashtag #FoundONE.