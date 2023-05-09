Summer travel expected to surge in 2023

More than half of Floridians plan to take a summer vacation, according to AAA, so if you haven’t booked your summer travel plans yet, you should do it soon.

“Travel demand has come roaring back this summer and we’re already seeing large crowds at popular domestic and international travel destinations,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The recent decision to lift all international travel restrictions will only add to demand. So, we encourage travelers to do their research and work with a travel expert. They can help you find the best value on a relaxing vacation.”

According to a new AAA travel survey, 83% of Floridians will travel this year. However, only a quarter (25%) of summer travelers have finalized their plans.

Most popular summer vacations of 2023, according to AAA

40% – Beach Destinations

37% – Theme Parks

27% – City/Major Metro Destination

25% – Resort Vacation (all-inclusive/multi-amenity hotels)

22% – National/State Park

Top Summer Traveler Stats and AAA Travel Tips

87% plan to take a road trip. Leave early. Expect congestion near beaches and attractions, particularly on weekends and holidays. Traditionally, gas prices peak in the spring and fluctuate through the summer.

21% will not get a vehicle inspection before their road trip. AAA urges drivers to ensure their vehicle is road trip ready.

25% plan to take a commercial flight. To reduce the likelihood of flight delays or cancellations, book a non-stop flight that leaves early in the morning. Arrive at the airport at least 2 hours early. Download the airline’s mobile app, to receive updates about your flight status. Consider travel insurance, which provides coverage options for flight cancellations and delays.

21% plan to take a cruise. Summertime sailings are filling up fast. In many cases, travelers are looking at 2024 departures to find the itinerary they want.

38% plan to rent a car. Rental car availability has improved, yet inventory is likely to be tight at airports, due to strong demand. Rates are often more expensive the closer you get to your desired rental date, so book early for the best combination of availability and price.

International travel bookings are up more than 200% compared to 2022. Ensure your passport is up to date. Strong demand and pandemic-related backlogs have led to passport processing delays. Wait times have increased from 8-11 weeks to 10-13 weeks.

Travel insurance is a must! There are a variety of reasons travelers use it: medical emergencies, flight cancellations, severe weather, or unexpected life events.