‘They make me strong’: Mayport Elem. teacher named Hyundai Hometown Hero

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A look of shock shot across the face of Colleen Pugh Tuesday afternoon.

The second-grade English and Social Studies teacher at Mayport Elementary School was ambushed with the news that she had won the Hyundai Hometown Heroes Award in the Educator category. The smiles and applause from her students helped soften the surprise.

“This doesn’t happen to people like me,” Pugh said while wiping away tears of joy.

Colleen Pugh (center) with her students. (WJXT)

Pugh is a 26-year veteran of the classroom, spending the majority of her time at San Jose Elementary ahead of the past seven years at Mayport.

“I can’t believe it. It was a fluke that I even found out about it (her nomination,” Pugh said. “It must have been somebody from San Jose, because they know so much about me and I was 19 years at San Jose. So, that’s my other heart and now my heart is here.”

Another surprise came when Pugh learned it was her son, Connor Loughran, an active duty Airmen in the U.S. Air Force stationed in Pensacola, who nominated her for the honor.

Colleen Pugh with her two sons at a Jacksonville Jaguars game. (WJXT)

Pugh said she loves teaching and her students keep her coming back for more. “They make me strong. Their energy, their inquisitiveness. Their want to learn. They’re just good kids.”

Pugh will be awarded a new 2023 Hyundai Tucson SUV by the North Florida Hyundai dealers.

This is the submission on her behalf from her son, Connor: