City sifters demo new recycling inspection program launching in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The recycling inspectors are coming to a neighborhood near you -- or even to yours.

The city of Jacksonville and Recycling Partnership are launching a campaign called “Feet on the Street” to improve recycling throughout the city and show people how to properly recycle.

On Friday, they will give a demonstration in the Colony Cove neighborhood of how the program will work.

The recycling campaign, which is being funded by a more than $500,000 grant, could penalize you for recycling incorrectly.

There will be designated people inspecting recycling bins as a part of the program to make sure the correct items are being put in the bins. If they find that there are items that should not be in there, they will post a sticker or note that explains what is wrong and warns the recycler that they need to correct it moving forward.

There will be four warnings issued, and if the problem is not fixed, the person will have their bin taken away.

The goal of this, proponents say, is to educate people on how to recycle properly, not shame them.

City Councilman Ron Salem played an integral role in getting the initiative started.

According to the city of Jacksonville, 20% of materials put in recycling bins end up in the landfill.

Mayor Lenny Curry also weighed in on the initiative.

“Even the most ambitious and well-meaning recycler can unintentionally put something that shouldn’t be placed in the cart, Curry said. “Unfortunately, this costs taxpayer money, can damage our recycling facilities, and requires additional sorting and dumping of materials that cannot be recycled.”

Here are some things you should not put in a recycling bin: