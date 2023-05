Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on the scene in the Brentwood neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly 30 Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers were spotted in the Brentwood neighborhood Saturday evening.

It’s unclear what caused the heavy police including SWAT and the SWAT Command Center.

Several snipers were also spotted.

Sources said there is someone barricaded in an apartment.

A News4JAX crew is at the scene to learn more information.

This is a developing story.