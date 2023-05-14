Heart disease and pregnancy

Dispelling the top heart health myths: What you need to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women and the number one cause of death in new moms.

Swelling and shortness of breath are all normal symptoms during pregnancy.

But Doctor Demilade Adedinsew a cardiologist and women’s heart health specialist from Mayo Clinic, says these symptoms can also mean something more serious.

“It can also be a sign of something a more sinister heart disease like heart failure for instance. And this why it makes it so challenging to make a diagnosis of heart failure during pregnancy,” said Dr.Adedinsew.

1 in 3 pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. are due to cardiovascular problems according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“Unfortunately, when it comes to cardiovascular conditions that complicate pregnancy, they become the leading cause of death during pregnancy within the first 12 months after having a child. I would consider this pretty serious,” said Dr. Adedinsew.

Congenital heart disease is the most common heart disease affecting pregnant women. But cardiomyopathy causes the most serious complications. The disease infects the heart muscle making it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body often leading to heart failure. That’s why Dr. Adedinsewo says it’s important for pregnant women to constantly receive checkups from their doctor.

“Some of the changes that we see normally during pregnancy, include an increase in the heart rate as well as an increase in blood volume. Both of these together cause a volume overload that kind of overworks the heart. That’s why pregnancy is sometimes described as nature’s very own stress test,” said Dr. Adedinsewo.

Doctor Adedinsewo says pregnancy does not increase the risk of heart disease itself. However, she encourages always checking in with your doctor to make sure you’re getting through “nature’s test” safe and healthy.