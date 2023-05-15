As early voting wraps, mayoral candidates make final push to garner supporters

(Michael Conroy, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Early voting for Jacksonville elections came to a close Sunday evening.

Mayoral candidates Democrat Donna Deegan and Republican Daniel Davis were out doing some last-minute campaigning.

According to election officials, more than 83,000 Duval County resident placed their votes early and over 42,000 mail-in ballots have been received.

News4JAX caught up with both mayoral candidates as they make a final push for votes.

“I feel great. I think I have run this campaign, with integrity with honesty in a positive way, putting forth a vision for the whole city to bring it together. And I wouldn’t change the thing about the way we’ve run this campaign,” Deegan said.

“To make sure I hit the ground running, day one, I’m going to make sure Jacksonville is safer and more affordable, I can’t wait to serve the citizens of Jacksonville,” Davis said.

If you couldn’t make it yo the early vote, Election Day is Tuesday, May 16.