Flagler Health+ and UF Health reach an agreement to merge

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Flagler Health+ and the University of Florida’s academic health center, UF Health, have reached a definitive agreement to integrate Flagler Health+ into UF Health. The organizations anticipate formally closing the deal this summer and begin integration later this year.

In February, the Flagler Health+ Board of Trustees and leadership team selected UF Health as the like-minded organization it wanted to move forward with to enhance local health care services and expand access to care in the community.

Flagler Health+ CEO Carlton DeVooght said the future looks bright. “At the time we made our initial selection, we were confident that UF Health matched our longstanding commitment to our community and our dedication to our team members, providers and patients,” DeVooght said. “Our discussions in reaching this definitive agreement have cemented our initial impressions. We look forward to joining the UF Health family.”

“UF Health is uniquely positioned to bring much-needed top-flight service to Northeast Florida and to ensure that all of the region’s residents have access to the very best health care available,” said UF President Ben Sasse. “Florida’s population growth is remarkable, and Flagler and St. Johns are among the state’s 10 fastest-growing counties. This agreement builds on Flagler’s long tradition of caring for the community and positions UF to offer the latest breakthroughs in pursuit of ensuring Floridians can enjoy the quality of life they deserve.”

The FlaglerHealthForward.org website offers answers to questions and more details about the merging of the two health organizations.