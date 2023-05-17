84º

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Highlands Elementary School

Project completion is expected for August 2024

Marilyn Parker, Reporter

New Highlands Elementary renderings (Duval Public Schools)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public School leaders officially broke ground Wednesday on the $53 million Highlands Elementary School project.

The new school marks the third elementary school — out of 28 new public schools being constructed in Duval County — to be built under the taxpayer-funded master facility plan.

The new 98,000 square feet school will be built on the premises of the current school at 1000 De Paul Dr. on Jacksonville’s northside. It has the capacity to hold 750 students.

The school is scheduled to open in August 2024. Students zoned to attend Highlands Elementary School will temporarily transition to the Martin Luther King Jr. campus for the 2023-24 school year.

Highlands and Pine Estates elementary schools will consolidate to form one school at the completion of this project.

The new school will feature ESE classrooms, an art lab, a music room, and a skills lab.

New Highlands Elementary renderings (Duval Public Schools)

